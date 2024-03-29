The Home Ministry approved CBI inquiry against jailed former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain in alleged Rs 10 crore extortion from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has accorded sanction for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry against jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, for allegedly extorting Rs 10 crore as ‘protection money’ from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Tihar jail. The MHA approved the CBI inquiry under the Prevention of Corruption (PoC) Act.

As per the sources, former-Delhi minister Satyendra Jain and former Tihar Jail Director General (DG) Sandeep Goel were accused of running an extortion racket from Tihar and demanding protection money from high-profile inmates.

Delhi LG VK Saxena had sent a proposal for the CBI inquiry

Earlier, Sukesh Chandrashekhar had written to the Lt Governor of Delhi accusing Jain and DG Sandeep Goel along with other Tihar jail officials of extorting Rs 12.50 crore between the year 2019 to 2022 from him.

As per the allegations, Satyendra Jain and Tihar jail officials were in practice of misusing their government position and provided many facilities to the prisoners in the jail against the jail manual in exchange of money.

Following the complaint, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had in February this year, sent a proposal of the CBI inquiry to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The latest development has come up amid Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal being in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on March 18 dismissed the regular bail plea of former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and directed him to surrender forthwith, who was granted release from jail on medical grounds for over nine months.

Apart from Satyendra Jain and Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia are also lodged in the jail in connection with the money laundering case pertaining to the Delhi liquor policy scam case.