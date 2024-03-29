×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

CBI to Probe Alleged Rs 10 Crore Extortion From Conman Sukesh Against AAP Leader Satyendra Jain

Home Ministry approved CBI inquiry against AAP leader Satyendar Jain, for allegedly extorting Rs 10 crore as protection money from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
former Delhi Jail Minister Satyendra Jain
The Home Ministry approved CBI inquiry against jailed former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain in alleged Rs 10 crore extortion from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has accorded sanction for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry against jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, for allegedly extorting Rs 10 crore as ‘protection money’ from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Tihar jail. The MHA approved the CBI inquiry under the Prevention of Corruption (PoC) Act.

As per the sources, former-Delhi minister Satyendra Jain and former Tihar Jail Director General (DG) Sandeep Goel were accused of running an extortion racket from Tihar and demanding protection money from high-profile inmates. 

Advertisement

Delhi LG VK Saxena had sent a proposal for the CBI inquiry

Earlier, Sukesh Chandrashekhar had written to the Lt Governor of Delhi accusing Jain and DG Sandeep Goel along with other Tihar jail officials of extorting Rs 12.50 crore between the year 2019 to 2022 from him.

Advertisement

As per the allegations, Satyendra Jain and Tihar jail officials were in practice of misusing their government position and provided many facilities to the prisoners in the jail against the jail manual in exchange of money. 

Following the complaint, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had in February this year, sent a proposal of the CBI inquiry to the Ministry of Home Affairs. 

Advertisement

The latest development has come up amid Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal being in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on March 18 dismissed the regular bail plea of former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and directed him to surrender forthwith, who was granted release from jail on medical grounds for over nine months. 

Advertisement

Apart from Satyendra Jain and Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia are also lodged in the jail in connection with the money laundering case pertaining to the Delhi liquor policy scam case. 

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer's brain fade

a minute ago
Basanti Chatterjee

Basanti Chatterjee Health

4 minutes ago
Indian hockey player Deepika

I am honoured: Deepika

6 minutes ago
Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama teamed up with Biden for the fundraiser at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

Joe Biden NYC Fundraiser

13 minutes ago
Zomato delivery boy in tears over blocked account

Zomato

13 minutes ago
Akasa Air

Akasa Air Mumbai-Doha

14 minutes ago
Delhi: Man Arrested For Killing A Man During Pub Fight In Pitampura Bar

Delhi: Man Arrested

14 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

14 minutes ago
Louis Gossett Jr

Louis Gossett Jr No More

16 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya emotional in T20 World Cup 2022

Are BOOS affecting Hardik

19 minutes ago
L&T Shipbuilding facility

UK Royal Navy

21 minutes ago
RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR live blog

22 minutes ago
Pooja Vastrakar

Pooja Vastrekar

23 minutes ago
Icra forecasts steady 10% growth in non-ferrous metal demand

Growth in metals: ICRA

28 minutes ago
Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd announced a 62% rise in their consolidated profit

Icra forecasts steady 10%

43 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2 Teaser Date Out

an hour ago
Crew posters

Crew Review

an hour ago
Big Communication Gap Within the Congress: Sanjay Nirupam Targets Party Leadership | EXCLUSIVE

Sanjay Nirupam

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News4 hours ago

  2. EXCLUSIVE: US Man Who Met Indian Crew Onboard 'Dali' Speaks to Republic

    World7 hours ago

  3. Friend Blows Hot Air Into Bengaluru Man's Rectum For Fun, Causing Death

    India News7 hours ago

  4. How Ex-DSP, Who Invoked POTA on Ansari, Was Made to Resign by Mulayam

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Man Saves Owl Stuck On Tree Branch In The Middle Of Fast Flowing River

    World9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo