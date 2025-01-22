sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:42 IST, January 22nd 2025

CBI to Seek Death Penalty for Sanjay Roy in Kolkata Trainee Doctor's Rape-Murder Case

CBI to seek death sentence in HC for Sanjay Roy, who got life imprisonment in Kolkata trainee doctor's rape-cum-murder.

Reported by: Digital Desk
New Delhi: CBI to seek death sentence in HC for Sanjay Roy, who got life imprisonment in Kolkata trainee doctor's rape-cum-murder, according to the Officials.

Updated 16:42 IST, January 22nd 2025