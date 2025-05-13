CBSE 12th Result 2025 Rechecking: Process, Fees & Deadlines

CBSE Results LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 results 2025 today, with 88.39% students passing the exams. This year’s results show a positive trend across categories, with girls continuing to outperform boys, and the transgender category recording a perfect 100% pass rate.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has changed the rechecking process for Class 10 and 12 students starting from the 2025 board exam results. Students can now first get photocopies of their evaluated answer sheets before applying for mark verification or re-evaluation.

This new process aims to help students make informed choices by letting them see their marks, examiners’ comments, and corrections made on their answer scripts before requesting a recheck.

What’s New in CBSE Rechecking Process?

Earlier, students had to follow this sequence:

Apply for verification of marks

Get photocopies of answer sheets

Apply for re-evaluation

But now, the process has been revised:

Get photocopies of answer sheets first

Then decide to go for mark verification or re-evaluation

This means students can check their evaluated copies before deciding whether there's a need to question marking or ask for a fresh evaluation of specific answers.

Why the Change?

CBSE says this update will give students better clarity about their performance and avoid unnecessary applications for mark rechecking. It will also make the overall process more transparent and student-friendly.

Who Can Apply and How?

All students of Class 10 and 12 who appeared in the 2025 CBSE exams can apply.

Students will need to visit the official CBSE website (cbse.gov.in) once the results are out.

They must apply online within the deadline mentioned by the board.

What’s Next for Students?

With results now out, students can:

Download their mark sheets from cbseresults.nic.in

Apply for photocopy of answer sheets under CBSE’s new rechecking process

Proceed with mark verification or re-evaluation based on their performance

Tentative Timeline and Dates

The Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to March 1, and Class 12 exams from February 15 to April 4.

Rechecking steps can take a few days to 2–3 weeks, depending on what stage you apply for.

Getting the photocopy may take up to a week.

Full re-evaluation may take up to 15 days.

Fees and Deadlines

CBSE will soon release the official notification with:

Application start dates

Fee structure for photocopy, verification, and re-evaluation

Final deadlines

Students and parents are advised to keep checking the CBSE website regularly for updates.

42 Lakh Students Appeared This Year

In 2025, more than 42 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board exams. With the new re-evaluation system in place, many students are expected to use the updated process for better transparency and satisfaction.

Girls Lead with Higher Pass Rate

Girls have once again taken the lead in CBSE Class 12 exams. In 2025:

Girls’ pass percentage: 91.64% (up from 91.52% in 2024)

Boys’ pass percentage: 85.70% (up from 85.12% in 2024)

The difference between the two stands at 5.94%, with girls clearly ahead.

This trend of girls performing better has been consistent in recent years, and 2025 was no different.

Transgender Students Shine Bright