CBSE 12th Result 2025 Rechecking: Process, Fees & Deadlines

Updated May 13th 2025, 12:04 IST
CBSE Results LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 results 2025 today, with 88.39% students passing the exams. This year’s results show a positive trend across categories, with girls continuing to outperform boys, and the transgender category recording a perfect 100% pass rate.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has changed the rechecking process for Class 10 and 12 students starting from the 2025 board exam results. Students can now first get photocopies of their evaluated answer sheets before applying for mark verification or re-evaluation.
This new process aims to help students make informed choices by letting them see their marks, examiners’ comments, and corrections made on their answer scripts before requesting a recheck.
Earlier, students had to follow this sequence:
Apply for verification of marks
Get photocopies of answer sheets
Apply for re-evaluation
But now, the process has been revised:
Get photocopies of answer sheets first
Then decide to go for mark verification or re-evaluation
This means students can check their evaluated copies before deciding whether there's a need to question marking or ask for a fresh evaluation of specific answers.
CBSE says this update will give students better clarity about their performance and avoid unnecessary applications for mark rechecking. It will also make the overall process more transparent and student-friendly.
All students of Class 10 and 12 who appeared in the 2025 CBSE exams can apply.
Students will need to visit the official CBSE website (cbse.gov.in) once the results are out.
They must apply online within the deadline mentioned by the board.
With results now out, students can:
Download their mark sheets from cbseresults.nic.in
Apply for photocopy of answer sheets under CBSE’s new rechecking process
Proceed with mark verification or re-evaluation based on their performance
The Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to March 1, and Class 12 exams from February 15 to April 4.
Rechecking steps can take a few days to 2–3 weeks, depending on what stage you apply for.
Getting the photocopy may take up to a week.
Full re-evaluation may take up to 15 days.
CBSE will soon release the official notification with:
Application start dates
Fee structure for photocopy, verification, and re-evaluation
Final deadlines
Students and parents are advised to keep checking the CBSE website regularly for updates.
In 2025, more than 42 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board exams. With the new re-evaluation system in place, many students are expected to use the updated process for better transparency and satisfaction.
Girls have once again taken the lead in CBSE Class 12 exams. In 2025:
Girls’ pass percentage: 91.64% (up from 91.52% in 2024)
Boys’ pass percentage: 85.70% (up from 85.12% in 2024)
The difference between the two stands at 5.94%, with girls clearly ahead.
This trend of girls performing better has been consistent in recent years, and 2025 was no different.
In a remarkable achievement, students from the transgender category recorded a 100% pass rate this year. This is a major improvement from 50% in 2024, reflecting growing inclusion and better support systems.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 13th 2025, 12:04 IST