CCTV Footage Captures Daring Car Robbery In East Delhi's Pandav Nagar | WATCH

New Delhi: A brazen car robbery incident has surfaced in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar, where a group of miscreants thrashed the car's driver and made off with the vehicle. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the shocking moment when the driver was attacked and the car was stolen.

According to sources, the driver was stopped by a group of bike-borne miscreants, who started arguing with him. The situation quickly escalated, and the driver was thrashed badly. Fearing for his life, the driver ran away, leaving the car behind. In the meantime, one of the accused took advantage of the situation and fled with the car.

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, with many expressing their outrage and concern over the rising incidents of crime in the city. The footage clearly shows the miscreants attacking the driver and stealing the car.