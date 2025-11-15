Updated 15 November 2025 at 15:02 IST
CCTV Footage Catches Exact Moment Of Deadly Nowgam Blast, Windows Rattle As Blinding Light Covers Camera Lens | WATCH
The exact moment of the deadly explosion at the Nowgam Police Station has been caught in a CCTV footage. The video showed the intensity of the blast, that killed nine people and left 32 injured.
Srinagar: A CCTV footage captured the exact moment of the deadly blast that ripped through the Nowgam Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir, killing nine people and leaving 32 people injured on Friday night. The footage, taken from near the police station, revealed the high intensity of the blast.
The footage showed a deserted and silent street, which was suddenly engulfed in a blinding flash of light that soon covered the camera lens.
Visuals also showed windows of a house rattling due to the intensity of the explosion. A loud sound was heard in the video, along with the sound of shattering glasses. A separate footage showed a fireball rising up in the sky after the explosion.
Aftermath Videos Show Extensive Damage
Videos taken a day after the blast showed that the scale of destruction at the Nowgam Police Station. The video showed heavily-damaged and burnt cars and rubbles of the destroyed building. Shoes, seemingly of the victims of the attack, were also seen lying among the rubble.
A video from near the police station showed the shattered glasses of the windows of a huge building. Rubbles were also seen near the building.
Glasses shattered due to the impact of the blast were also seen scattered on the floor of a house near the station.
'Smoke & Dead Bodies': Locals Recount Horrors
Several locals have recounted the horrors they experienced due to the blast that took place shortly before midnight. Speaking to ANI, a local resident named Shafad Ahmed said, “We were left shaken. I had never heard such a loud blast in my life."
Another local named Tariq Ahmed, said, “We heard a loud explosion and we could not figure out what it was. It was when we saw the people coming out of it, crying, that we knew something had happened in the police station. When we reached, we saw everything was devastated, there was a lot of smoke and dead bodies…Our people and neighbours have died and this is a huge loss.”
Authorities have claimed that the explosion was accidental and occurred when the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was sampling ammonium nitrate and other items seized from Faridabad in a terror doctor module linked to the Delhi explosion.
