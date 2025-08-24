CCTV Footage Reveals Horrific Moments When Speeding Car Struck Traffic Policeman On Delhi-Meerut Expressway

New Delhi: In a harrowing incident, a traffic policeman was struck by a speeding car on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, flinging him several feet in the air and leaving him critically injured. The accident, which occurred when the cop was performing his duties on the busy expressway, has left him fighting for his life. The policeman, identified as Vipin Kumar, suffered severe injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition remains critical. The accused car driver fled the scene after the accident.

According to information, the local police rushed to the scene and immediately shifted the injured victim to the hospital. The police have registered a case, and a search operation has been launched to identify the accused driver.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage, revealing the horrific moments of the accident. The footage clearly shows the policeman's body being thrown several feet into the air after being hit by the car and landing onto the road several metres away. The disturbing visual has since been going viral on social media, drawing intense public outrage and demands for strong action against the perpetrator.

The police have swung into action, initiating a thorough investigation to identify the driver responsible for the accident. The police have assured the public that strict action will be taken against the accused once apprehended.