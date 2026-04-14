CCTV Footage Shows Moment Killer Fires Shots Inside Turkey School | GRAPHIC WARNING

Disturbing CCTV footage from a school in Turkey has surfaced online, showing the exact moment the gunman opened fire inside the school premises.

The video shows students running for safety as the attacker moved through the area firing indiscriminately.

In one part of the clip, a person is seen collapsing after being shot as chaos ensues.

Former Student Carried Out the Attack

The attacker was an 18-year-old former student who entered the Ahmet Koyuncu Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School in Siverek, located in Şanlıurfa province.

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Armed with a shotgun, he began firing randomly at students and staff inside the school before killing himself.

“The individual was cornered inside the building through police intervention and died after shooting himself,” Sildak told reporters, adding that a “comprehensive” investigation into the shooting would be carried out.

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Further, the attack left 10 students, four teachers, a canteen employee and a police officer wounded, Sildak said.

While most of them were being treated in Siverek, five of the wounded teachers and students were transferred to a hospital in the provincial capital because their conditions were more serious, the governor said.

The motive for the attack remains unclear. School shootings are rare in Turkey. School shootings are relatively rare in Turkey, making the incident particularly shocking.