CCTV Shows How IAF Wing Commander Aditya Bose, Wife Confronted Bengaluru Road Rage Attackers

New Delhi: Multiple CCTV footages have surfaced showing how Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Wing Commander Aditya Bose confronted Bengaluru road rage culprits who attacked him and his wife earlier today when he was being dropped at a bus stop by his wife.

Wing Commander Aditya Bose, who works for the DRDO, took to his social media and narrated a heart-chilling incident of how he and his wife were allegedly targeted during a road-rage act during the early hours in Bengaluru on Monday.

IAF officers shares accused attacker's photo on Instagram

Aditya Bose took to Instagram and shared multiple photos revealing the face of one of the accused who was among the attackers when they were targeted during the road rage incident.

The IAF officer said that one of the attackers approached them when he was being dropped by his wife to the airport as he wanted to his father to assist him during a medical emergency.

Aditya Bose said that the miscreant first came and stood next to their vehicle and shifted to his side of the car when the accused realised that his wife was on the driver's seat.

Bose said that the accused first attached him using a key on this face, that left him in a complete state of shock.

Soon after this, he (Wing Commander) and his wife followed them where he confronted and thrashed the attacker. The IAF officer mentioned that he was capable of taking on them but then the accused was joined by some others when he was attacked again, leaving him injured.

According to the CCTV footage, it can be seen how the Wing Commander first tried to confront and punish one of the suspected accused who allegedly attacked him and his wife.

The clip shows IAF officer grabbing the accused, throwing some object (appears to be some keys) in the air and push him down to the ground. His wife is also seen confronting other bystanders who witnessed the entire incident.

The accused is also seen retaliating and trying to harm the IAF officer. Bose also took photos of the accused's two wheeler as the suspect tried to grab him along with his alleged gang members.

Wing Commander releases video, narrates how they were attacked

Earlier today, IAF officer had released a video narrating how they were targeted during the road rage incident. Bose informed that the incident took place when his wife was driving him to a bus stop near Gopalan Grand Mall, a biker abruptly blocked their car and initiated an argument.

The attacker, wearing a helmet and holding keys, told Bose “you DRDO people” and then physically assaulted him, using his key. Bose defended himself but was further attacked with a stone, leaving him injured.

Bose shared that though there were several bystanders present, except a few elderly ones, no one else raised their voice and rather supported the attacker.

The situation escalated as one of the assailant attempted to damage his car.