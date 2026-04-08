Ceasefire Between Iran and US Sparks Celebrations Across Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: The announcement of a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States sent waves of jubilation across Kashmir, where residents in Shia-majority areas hailed the truce as a symbolic “victory” for the Islamic Republic.

Celebrations erupted in Bandipora district, with villages such as Nowgam, Nazin, Zalpora, Inderkot, Shadipora, Trigam, Shatulpora, and Saridagarpora witnessing crowds waving Iranian flags, chanting slogans, and distributing Kashmiri kahwa.

Similar scenes unfolded in Srinagar’s Saidakadal and Zadibal neighbourhoods, as well as Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal, and Pulwama. Firecrackers lit up the skies as people congratulated one another.

In Budgam’s Magam and city areas, hundreds of Shia Muslims gathered to express joy, calling the ceasefire a proud moment.

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“This ceasefire is Iran’s victory. They brought America and Israel to their knees,” said one community member. The gatherings, described as peaceful, reflected the valley’s deep cultural and religious ties with Iran; often referred to locally as Iran-e-Saghir (Little Iran).

Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association (AJKSA), however, urged restraint. In a statement, it reminded the community that the day coincided with the 40th mourning day for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

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“We must maintain respect and avoid excessive celebrations,” the association tweeted.

Earlier, large-scale fundraising drives had been organized in Kashmir to support Iran, with locals donating money and valuables. The ceasefire announcement has now raised hopes of easing tensions in West Asia, with many in the valley expressing optimism that it could pave the way for lasting peace.