Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Date Live: CEC Announces Two-Phase Polling in Bihar On November 6, 11; Results on November 14

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that Bihar will vote in a two-phase election on November 6 and 11 and the results for the high-stakes electoral battle will be announced on November 14.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said, "All officials have been instructed to work in an absolutely impartial way and remain accessible to stakeholders. If any misinformation is found through any media house or individual, it will be countered by the Election Commission."

The ECI announced that Bihar has a total of 7.43 crore voters this election, of which 3.92 crore are male and 3.5 crore women. Of these, 14 lakh are the first time voters. The Chief Election Commissioner said that this will be the best election for voters. “The Election Commission intends that this time the elections in Bihar should not only be smooth and simple but also conducted in a peaceful and transparent manner,” he said, adding that 14,000 voters are over the age of 100 years and there would be a total of 90,712 polling stations across the state.

He said, "New voter cards will be issued to those added this time and to anyone who has made changes to their voter IDs. Earlier, it used to take many days, but we have formulated SOPs to provide them within 15 days."

The CEC further said, “No polling booth will have more than 1,200 electors and there will be polling stations on ground for the elderly.”