Census To Begin From March 1, 2027, Caste Data In Some States From October 2026

New Delhi: Census, once in a decade exercise to assess the size of the population living in the country, including information about their ages, jobs, other details, will begin from March 1, 2027. The upcoming census exercise will also include caste data. The process of collection the caste data will begin from October 2026 in some states.
The exercise to collect the caste data in some States and Union Territories including Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand is expected to begin from October 2026.
The upcoming census exercise will be conducted in two phases. The process includes data collection on the basis of different set of questions for men and women.
