Central Govt Offices in Delhi to Remain Close on Feb 5 For Assembly Polls

New Delhi: All central government offices and industrial establishments in Delhi will remain closed for assembly poll February 5, an official statement said on Friday.

Employees will also get special casual leave if they are registered voters of Delhi but working in a union government office located outside their constituency, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Central Govt Offices in Delhi Will Remain Closed on Feb 5

"The central government offices including industrial establishments shall remain closed on the day of poll in the notified areas where general election to state legislative Assembly is scheduled to be conducted," the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said, mentioning the guidelines.

Delhi To Go For Polls

The general election to the legislative Assembly of national capital territory of Delhi and bye-elections to two Assembly constituencies -- one each in the states of Tamil Nadu (Erode (East)) and Uttar Pradesh (Milkipur) --- are scheduled to be held on February 5.