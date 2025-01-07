Centre Cancelled Allotment Of Delhi Chief Minister's Residence, Alleges Atishi

Delhi Elections 2025: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday alleged the BJP -led Central government of canceling the allotment of her official residence for the second time in three months. She claimed the eviction notice arrived just a day before the Election Commission of India announced the dates for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference, Atishi called the move an attempt to intimidate her and disrupt her work. "Today, the dates for the upcoming assembly elections have been announced. The BJP-led central government has thrown me out of the Chief Minister's residence for the second time in three months," she said.

Atishi claimed her belongings were removed from the residence three months ago in a similar eviction and accused the BJP of targeting her family and her work for Delhi's residents. "The BJP thinks they can stop us by snatching our houses and abusing us. But they cannot stop our passion for serving the people of Delhi," she said.