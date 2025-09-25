Centre Cancels FCRA Registration Of Sonam Wangchuk's SECMOL Amidst Ladakh Turmoil

Ladakh: Amidst tension in Ladakh, the Central government has reportedly cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of SECMOL, an organisation founded by activist Sonam Wangchuk. The Centre's tough move came after the violent protests in Ladakh, where several protestors resorted to violent protests, leading to arson, vandalism, and attacks in the backdrop of demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards for the region.

The protests turned violent, with reports of arson, vandalism targeting the BJP headquarters and the Hill Council office, and several vehicles being set ablaze. During the violence, at least four people lost their lives in the unrest, and several others sustained injuries. The police detained around 50 people allegedly involved in the violent attacks, and further legal action is being taken.

In the meantime, the cancellation of SECMOL's FCRA registration hasn't been explicitly confirmed in available reports, but the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated an inquiry into alleged FCRA violations linked to the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), an institution also founded by Sonam Wangchuk. The probe was triggered by a complaint filed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), alleging possible FCRA violations at HIAL. Sonam Wangchuk confirmed that a CBI team visited Ladakh nearly 10 days ago with an order pertaining to this complaint.