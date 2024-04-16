'Misleading, Ill Motivated': Centre Dismisses Report Claiming China Ready For Incursion At 19 Spots

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Central government on Monday, April 15, dismissed news report claiming that China is readying for incursion at 19 spots along the Line of Actual Control. Central government called the report misleading.

Report claimed that the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has identified 19 spots along the Line of Actual Control from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. The report claimed that the areas may witness a transgression by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) as the snow melts. The report said that the ITBP has alerted the central government about the same.

Advertisement

Dismissing the report, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday said that the ITBP has not submitted any such internal report to the Ministry of Home Affairs as claimed in the report. The Ministry of Home Affairs shared a strongly worded response on the news report.

Sharing the report, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the report was “misleading, malicious and ill-motivated on the sensitive issue of National Security.'

Advertisement

This post by @SushantSin is MISLEADING, MALICIOUS and ILL MOTIVATED on the sensitive issue of National Security. ITBP has not submitted any such internal report to MHA. pic.twitter.com/4DQOZyxND9 — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs)

The relations between India and China have deteriorated following China's misadventure in the Galwan valley. Following an incursion, Indian troops clashed with the Chinese PLA in the high-altitude Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action. While China also suffered casualties, it never specified the exact number.