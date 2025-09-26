Centre Extends AFSPA In Parts of Arunachal Pradesh Amid Security Concerns

Itanagar: The central government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh and certain adjoining areas for another six months. The extension, effective from October 1, was decided after a thorough review of the law-and-order situation in the state, according to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The areas declared as ‘disturbed’ under Section 3 of the AFSPA include Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh, as well as areas under the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district, which borders Assam. The extension will remain in force until March 31 next year unless withdrawn earlier.

Notably, AFSPA grants special powers to armed forces deployed in disturbed areas, including the authority to conduct operations, arrest without warrant, and enjoy legal immunity for actions taken in good faith. The periodic extension of AFSPA in these areas is attributed to ongoing insurgency-related activities and their proximity to the Assam border.

Meanwhile, the decision to extend AFSPA has also drawn criticism, with a group of people arguing that the law enables human rights violations and excessive use of force by security personnel. On the other hand, proponents of AFSPA contend that it is essential for maintaining stability and order in regions plagued by insurgency and terrorism.

The extension of AFSPA in Arunachal Pradesh is part of a broader trend of extending special powers to security forces in regions deemed vulnerable to security threats. Similar extensions have been made in other northeastern states, including Nagaland and Manipur.