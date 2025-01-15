Published 19:06 IST, January 15th 2025
BREAKING: GRAP-4 Curbs Reimposed In Delhi Amid Deteriorating AQI | Full List of Restrictions
Breaking News: Centre on Wednesday invoked curbs under GRAP stage 4 in Delhi-NCR amid deteriorating air quality.
BREAKING: GRAP-4 Curbs Reimposed In Delhi Amid Deteriorating AQI | Full List of Restrictions | Image: ANI
Breaking News: CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) Sub Committee on GRAP has decided to invoke all actions under Stage-III ('Severe Air Quality of Delhi) & also Stage-IV ('Severe+' Air Quality of Delhi) of the extant Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in addition to the Stage-I and II actions already in force.
GRAP-4 Curbs Reimposed In Delhi: What is NOT Allowed?
- Prohibition of non-essential construction and demolition activities.
- Closure of brick kilns and industries not using cleaner fuels.
- Ban on non-essential diesel generator sets.
- Restrictions on the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles.
- Prohibition of non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles.
- Stricter enforcement of vehicular emissions checks.
- Implementation of mechanical road sweeping and water sprinkling.
- Restrictions on open burning activities.
GRAP-4 Curbs Reimposed In Delhi: What is allowed?
The following construction and demolition activities are allowed under specific categories:
- Railway service and station projects.
- Metro rail service and station projects.
- Airports and interstate bus terminals.
- National security and defense-related projects of national importance.
- Hospitals and healthcare facilities.
- Linear public infrastructure projects, including highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission/distribution, and pipelines.
- Sanitation projects, such as sewage treatment plants and water supply projects.
- Ancillary activities supporting the above-mentioned projects.
- For all construction projects in the NCR, tasks that do not generate pollution or dust, including plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, and interior finishing (except for painting, polishing, and varnishing), are permitted.
