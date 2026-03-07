FACT CHECK: Is Center Planning New Union Territory Near Siliguri Corridor With Bihar and West Bengal Districts?

New Delhi: The central government on Saturday (March 7) dismissed claims circulating on social media which said that the Centre was planning to create a new Union Territory by merging districts from Bihar and West Bengal near the strategically important Siliguri Corridor for the purpose of safeguarding border regions.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), the government’s official fact-checking body, took to social media platform X, and said the claims were false. It also urged people to not to share unverified information online.

“Social media posts are claiming that the government is planning to create a new Union Territory comprising districts from Bihar and West Bengal near the Siliguri corridor. This claim is fake,” the PIB said in a post on X. The agency clarified that the government is not considering any such proposal.

This post by the PIB came after several posts on social media said that the Centre was planning to create a new Union Territory from parts of Bihar and West Bengal to strengthen security around the Siliguri Corridor. According to the rumours, Purnea, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar districts in Bihar, along with Malda and Uttar Dinajpur districts in West Bengal, were allegedly being considered for creating the new union territory.

After the PIB dismissed such unverified claims, X users were soon found raising questions on whether the Centre should enforce some kind of legal consequence on people who use social media to spread misinformation and in the process end up misleading people. "Delays in clarifying sensitive issues allow others to shape the narrative first. During Operation Sindoor, pakistan appeared quicker in doing so. Timely communication is essential to counter misinformation and protect India’s image globally," one user wrote, while another comment read, "Please take legal action against such people who are spreading fake news."

The Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as India’s “Chicken’s Neck”, is a narrow (20-22 km wide) strip of land in West Bengal, India near the city of Siliguri. The corridor is of strategic importance as it serves as the sole land bridge connecting mainland India to its eight northeastern states: Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura and Sikkim. Due to its significance, the corridor plays a crucial role in the movement of people, goods and military resources between the mainland and the northeastern region.