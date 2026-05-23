Centre Orders Immediate Takeover of Delhi Gymkhana Club; Orders Handover by June 5

New Delhi: The Central Government on Friday ordered the re-entry and resumption of the Delhi Gymkhana Club premises situated at 2, Safdarjung Road, New Delhi, citing urgent public purpose and national interest considerations.

The order was issued on May 22, 2026, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs through the Land & Development Office (L&DO).

According to the order, the land had originally been leased to the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd., now known as Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd., for the purpose of maintaining a social and sporting club. However, the government stated that the premises fall within a "highly sensitive and strategic area" of the national capital and are now critically required for strengthening defence infrastructure and other public security purposes.

The Centre further stated that the land is necessary for "urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure and public-interest projects" integrated with adjoining government land parcels.

Advertisement

The Delhi Gymkhana Club is regarded as one of the oldest and most prominent clubs in India.

It shifted to its present location in 1913 and was then known as the "Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club", with Spencer Harcourt Butler serving as its first President. After India attained Independence in 1947, the word "Imperial" was dropped, and the institution came to be known simply as the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

Advertisement

The club traces its origins to July 1913. In its early years, the Polo Club functioned as part of the Gymkhana Club before becoming a separate entity in the 1930s after shifting to New Delhi.

Historical records relating to the club's origins are limited, and detailed documentation of its history is understood to have started only after 1927.

Invoking Clause 4 of the lease deed, the government noted that the lessor is empowered to re-enter the premises and terminate the lease if the property is required for a public purpose.

Exercising these powers, the President of India, acting through the L&DO, determined the lease and ordered immediate re-entry of the property.

The order states that the entire 27.3-acre plot, along with all buildings, structures, lawns and fittings standing on it, shall vest absolutely with the President of India through the Land & Development Office.