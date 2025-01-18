Centre Proposes Dialogue With Farmers; Meeting Scheduled For February 14

Chandigarh: Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, the Centre has proposed a meeting with farmer representatives on February 14 in Chandigarh to discuss their demands. A senior official of the Union government confirmed the reports on Saturday. Sources claimed that if the meeting happens, this could be crucial to breaking the ice between the farmers and the central government.

The latest development is speculated to be an important step towards resolving tensions between the farmers and the central government.

A senior government official confirmed that the proposal was made after a meeting between a delegation of central government officials and farmer leaders. The delegation, led by Joint Secretary Priya Ranjan, met with representatives from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha at Khanauri.

The announcement of this meeting has sparked hope among the farmers that dialogue could lead to a resolution. Farmer leaders, however, have urged Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting for 54 days in protest, to get medical help so that he can attend the meeting. Dallewal’s fast unto death has raised concerns about his health, but he has remained steadfast in his protest.