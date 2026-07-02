Centre Puts Messaging Apps Telegram And Signal On Notice Over Username Risks Amid WhatsApp Scrutiny

New Delhi: The central government has broadened the examination of messaging platforms, bringing Telegram and Signal into its regulatory scope after initially raising alarms about WhatsApp’s proposed username function. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has formally written to both platforms, reportedly demanding clarity on how they are tackling fraud, impersonation and cybercrime risks linked to their existing username systems.

The government's decision followed a notice issued to Meta a day earlier, in which the Centre warned that WhatsApp’s plan to let users connect without revealing phone numbers could “materially increase” online fraud, phishing attempts, digital arrest scams and impersonation. The government has asked WhatsApp to hold off on launching the feature until further consultations are completed “to the satisfaction of the government".

Notably, India remains WhatsApp’s biggest market by a considerable margin, with over 500 million people using the service. The scale has made regulators particularly sensitive to any feature that might open new avenues for criminal exploitation, especially as complaints of financial fraud and fake identity cases continue to rise.

Government Questions Telegram’s Safeguards

In the notice to Telegram, the Centre has pointedly asked the platform to justify why it should be permitted to keep the username feature and what protections are currently in place to stop misuse. Similar queries have been directed at Signal, as the officials assess whether apps that already operate with usernames have adequately addressed security gaps.

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The IT Ministry’s notice to Meta also sought an explanation as to why action should not be initiated under the Information Technology (IT) Act and associated rules in case the username tool is found to enable cybercrime. It further reminded WhatsApp that, as a significant social media intermediary, the app must meet stringent due diligence requirements as per the law in India.

WhatsApp Defends Username Rollout Plans

Responding to the concerns, WhatsApp clarified that it had built several layers of protection into the feature to curb impersonation and fraud. In a statement, the Meta-owned company noted that usernames belonging to high-profile personalities, public figures, government bodies, celebrities and verified Meta accounts have been reserved, ensuring only the rightful owners can claim them. The platform added that lookalike handles of well-known usernames are blocked to lower the chance of deceptive accounts being created.

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The company stressed that these measures were designed specifically to reduce risks as it prepares to introduce an alternative to phone-number-based contact. However, the government appeared unconvinced that the safeguards go far enough, leading the bigger review now encompassing Telegram and Signal.

Telegram’s Recent Run-In With Regulators

Telegram is no stranger to regulatory pressure in India, as the app was recently temporarily banned nationwide until June 22 after the government flagged the app's alleged inability to stop the spread of leaked and fabricated National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) papers, alongside other misleading and fraudulent content tied to the medical entrance process. The service resumed after the week-long suspension lapsed, but the episode left lingering questions about the platform’s content moderation and compliance mechanisms.

The government now appeared to be connecting such earlier concerns with the risks posed by usernames, which can allow bad actors to mask their identities more easily. Meanwhile, the Centre, by serving notice to Telegram, is signalling that all messaging services, regardless of size, will be held to similar standards on user safety and accountability.

Centre's Push For Platform Accountability

The latest notices suggested New Delhi’s concerns are not limited to any single app but reflect a policy shift towards uniform scrutiny of features that could aid anonymity. Amid concerns of digital arrest scams, fake job offers and phishing links becoming more sophisticated, the Centre is pushing platforms to show concrete steps to protect users before new tools go live.