Amid Opposition Uproar, Centre Ready To Debate SIR In Parliament: Sources

New Delhi: Amid ongoing uproar and disruptions in Parliament, the Centre is ready to debate on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, stated government sources. Reportedly, the government sources said the Centre has also not said no to anything that was discussed during the RS Business Advisory Committee meet that took place yesterday.

During the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament which began on December 1, there's has been continuous protests from the Opposition where they demanded discussion on the SIR issue. The opposition flagged serious concerns over large-scale irregularities reported from multiple states and the alarming deaths of more than 30 Booth Level Officers due to suicides and cardiac arrests while on SIR duty. The issue also led to pandemonium on the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament and the Opposition also staged a walkout from the House amid the furore.

Opposition MPs on Tuesday (December 2) also submitted Rule 267 notice in the Rajya Sabha seeking urgent discussion on the SIR exercise, but Chairperson C. P. Radhakrishnan declined to admit it. The Opposition also accused Radhakrishnan of dismissing the notice without providing any explanation. The chairman had rejected 21 notices received under Rule 267, which calls for setting aside the business of the day to take up discussion on the issue being raised.

‘Government ready to discuss any matter’

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju while responding to the matter said the government is ready to discuss any matter, but the opposition should not insist on timelines. He added nobody is undermining any matter which was brought out by the opposition parties yesterday in the all-party meeting or today. The chairman had rejected 21 notices received under Rule 267, which calls for setting aside the business of the day to take up discussion on the issue being raised.

Rijuju said, "It is under the consideration of the government. If you put a condition that it has to be taken up today itself, then it becomes difficult because you have to give certain space. The matter related to SIR or electoral reforms, the demand that you have put forward has not been rejected. Don't presume that the government is not ready to discuss on any matter," as per news reports.

Om Birla Summon leaders

Amid constant disruptions and adjournment in the Parliament, Speaker Om Birla summoned opposition floor leaders and ministers for a meeting to resolve the disruptions and restore order in the House. Opposition sloganeering and protests forced the Lok Sabha to be adjourned till tomorrow 11 am.

Opposition MPs continued their chant of 'vote chor, gaddi chod' (vote thief, leave your seat) against the Central government, while demanding a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as soon as the proceedings began.