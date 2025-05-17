Govt Releases Full List of 7 All-Party Delegations To Engage With Key Nations On India's Anti-Terror Outreach After Operation Sindoor

7-all party delegation to engage with nations on India's anti-terror outreach | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Central government on Saturday released the full list of Member of Parliaments (MPs) who will be part of 7 different all-party delegations and visit several key nations across the world to put India's stance on counter-terrorism Operation Sindoor post the Pahalgam terror attack.

Announcing names of MPs and countries that they would be visiting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju took to X, formerly Twitter and said, “7 all-party delegations will soon engage key nations under Operation Sindoor, reflecting our collective resolve against terrorism. Here’s the list of MPs and delegations representing this united front.”

Delegation 1

First among the 7-all party delegation will be led by BJP's Baijayant Panda and visit countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria.

Delegation 2

Second delegation will be led by BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and visit nations including UK, France, Germany, European Union, Italy and Denmark.

Delegation 3

The third delegation will be led by JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha and visit Indonesia, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Japan and Singapore.

Delegation 4

The fourth delegation will visit nations including UAE, Liberia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone and led by Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde.

Delegation 5

The fifth group of all-party MPs will be led by Congress’ Shashi Tharoor and visit nations including USA, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia.

Delegation 6

The sixth delegation will visit nations including Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia and Russia and led by DMK’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

Delegation 7