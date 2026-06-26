Centre Reveals Names of 6 Operation Sindoor Martyrs For the First Time

New Delhi: In a solemn acknowledgment of their supreme sacrifice, the Government of India on Friday officially disclosed the names of six military personnel who laid down their lives during Operation Sindoor, the cross-border military campaign launched in May 2025 against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The names have been added to the Roll of Honour at the National War Memorial, where they will be permanently inscribed on the granite walls, ensuring the bravehearts are remembered for generations. This marks the first formal public disclosure of Indian armed forces' fatalities from the operation.

The Martyrs of Operation Sindoor:

Subedar Major Pawan Kumar – Headquarters, 10 Infantry Brigade (Indian Army)

Rifleman Sunil Kumar – 4th Battalion, Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment (Indian Army)

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar – 5 Field Regiment (Indian Army)

Agniveer Mood Murali Nayak – 851 Light Regiment (Indian Army)

Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh – 237 Field Workshop Company (Indian Army)

Sergeant Surendra Kumar – 39 Wing, Indian Air Force

Five of the martyrs belonged to the Indian Army, while one served in the Indian Air Force.

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Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched in early May 2025 as a decisive response to the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of several civilians. Indian forces conducted precision strikes on multiple terror launchpads linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, destroying key infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and PoK.

The operation underscored India's zero-tolerance policy towards cross-border terrorism and demonstrated enhanced jointness and precision capabilities of the armed forces. While India achieved its objectives with significant impact on terror networks, it came at the cost of these precious lives amid ensuing exchanges.

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Government statements have highlighted the operation as a turning point that redefined rules of engagement, sending a clear message that no safe havens for terrorists would be tolerated.

Tributes and Legacy

The nation pays heartfelt homage to these unsung heroes. Their families, hailing from various parts of the country, have been extended full government support and honours. Senior military officials and government leaders are expected to lead tributes at the National War Memorial in the coming days.