Centre Trying to Bring Back Repealed Farm Laws: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday claimed that the Centre was trying to "bring back" the now-repealed farm laws, referring to the newly announced draft of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing.

The AAP-led Punjab government has termed the draft an attempt to reintroduce the three central agricultural laws passed in 2020 "through a backdoor." The three laws were revoked in 2021 after a yearlong protest by farmers.

The CM also claimed the Centre wanted farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike for 38 days, evicted from the protest site.

"The Centre had rolled back the now repealed farm laws. Now, they are trying to bring these back in some other way," Mann said.

"Punjab and Haryana's mandi system is very strong and they are again talking of ending this system. We don't support this. Agriculture is a state subject.

"They have sought suggestions from us on the draft, but Punjab cannot accept it … We are sending it in writing that we are not going to accept it," he said.

Mann also wondered why the Centre was reluctant to have a dialogue with the farmers.

"All demands of the farmers pertain to the Centre, whether they come from the two forums leading the ongoing agitation at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders or from other farmers' unions. The demands are the same, even though the farm unions may differ," Mann told reporters here. "Why does the Centre not invite farmers for a dialogue?" he asked.

Farmers, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Dallewal has been on a hunger strike for the past 38 days at Khanauri.

They have been protesting with several demands, one of which is a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Mann said the central government should give up its "stubborn attitude" and hold dialogue with them.

"Dallewal's fast has entered its 38th day, but they (Centre) don't care...I want to tell the Centre that open a way for talks," Mann said.

He said the Punjab government made several efforts in the past to bring the Centre to the table for a talk, but in vain.

He also said it is the Punjab government's responsibility to take care of Dallewal's health.

The Supreme Court is hearing a matter against the AAP-led Punjab government for not complying with directions to provide medical aid to farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

"We are discharging this responsibility. Fifty doctors are on duty at Khanauri where Dallewal's dharna is going on. Barely 500 metres away we have set up a makeshift hospital.

"Supreme Court said Dallewal should not face any health problem. I talked to Dallewal on Tuesday and said his health is important for all of us. I told him that agitation may go on for long and it is important for him to be at the forefront and his health is important and his presence is required for any future talks," Mann said.

"Centre wants him evicted from there (current protest site). Why?" Mann asked.

"They (farmers) are not getting violent. There is no build-up of any tension. They are sitting in Punjab," he said.

He said if India wants to become a world leader then it must listen to its farmers.

"They (BJP) may have won the general election. In Haryana also they may have won. But does this mean they will dismiss the farmers' agitation as of no consequence? Will they listen to only those who they think are their vote bank?" he said.

"I want to tell Centre that they should give up stubborn attitude," he said. On the Supreme Court's observations in the farmers' matter, Mann said, "We respect the Supreme Court. We are conscious of Dallewal's health and we are alert." He also alleged that the Centre wanted farmers and police to come to a face-off.

He said the Centre must not try to "politicise" the issue given the approaching Delhi polls.

On Wednesday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the government will act as per instructions by the Supreme Court on the farmers' protest.

Mann responded to it, saying, "Do they do everything by Supreme Court orders? They are just running away." On the recent Punjab bandh, Mann said, "I appeal to farmers unions that they should not take such decisions which affect lives of common people. They called for Punjab bandh. It inconvenienced people, trains, buses came to a halt." "It caused a loss of Rs 100 crore to the state for one day. How does it impact 'Dilliwalas?'" he asked.