Centre Urges States, UTs To Screen Prisoners For Tuberculosis Amid Nationwide Screening Campaign

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has directed all states and Union territories to set up screening camps in jails to detect and prevent the spread of tuberculosis (TB) among inmates. In a communication to chief secretaries, the MHA mentioned that the closed and overcrowded environment of prisons increases the risk of TB transmission, making it a major public health concern.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in the letter sent to all states and UTs, stated that the overcrowded nature of jails, combined with poor ventilation, creates a perfect environment for the spread of tuberculosis. "The closed setting and crowded areas in the jails have the risk of becoming a breeding ground for TB transmission," the letter stated. The ministry emphasised that failing to screen prisoners adequately and raise awareness about TB are major challenges in combating the disease in prisons.

100-Day Intensified TB Elimination Campaign

According to the officials, the push for screening is part of India’s broader effort to eliminate TB, launched as part of the '100-Day Intensified Campaign on TB Elimination.' This nationwide initiative began on December 7, last year, and is an important component of the government's ongoing commitment to improving public health and reducing TB-related mortality.

The Union Home Ministry communicated that the campaign's focus includes not just prisons but the entire nation, aiming to reduce the burden of TB, which continues to be a major health concern.

Cooperation With District Officials

As part of the campaign, states and UTs have been asked to collaborate with district TB officers to organise the screening camps in prisons. These camps will help identify inmates and staff who may have TB and provide immediate treatment to curb its spread. Additionally, the government has provided Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials to raise awareness about TB in jails.

"All states and UTs are therefore requested to engage the prison authorities in taking active steps for comprehensive screening of prison inmates as well as prison officers and for generating awareness about tuberculosis in the prisons," the communication stated.

Step Toward Public Health Improvement