Centre’s Grant of Ladakh Protections a ‘Slap on the Face,’ NC MP Questions Kashmir Leaders Political Shortcomings

Srinagar, May 23: The Centre’s decision to grant Ladakh constitutional safeguards and legislative protections has triggered criticism from National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, who termed it a “slap on the face” of Kashmir’s political leadership.

However, Ruhullah argued that Ladakh’s success in securing rights through sustained struggle exposed the failure of Kashmir’s leaders to achieve similar protections.

“If the leadership of a small region like Ladakh can fight against the Government of India and get their rights, then there is no reason why the leadership of Kashmir could not do so,” he said.

Meanwhile, responding to BJP leader Sunil Sharma’s remarks that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was “missing,” Ruhullah retorted that the BJP was free to file a missing report, adding that people already knew Abdullah’s whereabouts.

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On the issue of demolition drives and land retrieval, the Srinagar MP cautioned against “bulldozer justice.”

He stressed that disputes over land ownership must be resolved strictly through courts and legal procedures.

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“There should be nothing beyond the court and the law. Whether it is demolition, acquisition or retrieval of land, due legal process must be followed. Muslims and non-Muslims should be treated equally under the law,” he said.