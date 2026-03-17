Chai, Pakoras at Parliament: 204 Retired Officers Seek LoP Rahul Gandhi's Apology Over 'Undermining Decorum'

New Delhi: A group of 204 retired officers has written an open letter demanding an apology from the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, for his conduct during a protest inside and outside Parliament on March 12.

The signatories said Parliament holds a “unique and elevated position” in India’s constitutional framework and that maintaining its dignity is essential to democratic functioning.

The letter further criticised the act of the LoP eating chai and biscuits outside the parliament and stated that parliamentary, including stairs and corridors, are integral to the institution and must reflect the same level of decorum as the House itself.

The retired officers also noted that the protest took place despite instructions from the Speaker prohibiting demonstrations within Parliament premises.

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They termed the act a “deliberate defiance” of parliamentary authority and said such conduct places “political theatrics above institutional dignity.”

Further, they said Rahul Gandhi’s actions reflect a “pattern of conduct” that undermines parliamentary decorum and urged him to apologise to the nation.

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“Shri Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the nation for this behaviour and introspect… so that the sanctity of Parliament remains preserved,” the letter stated.

The appeal was coordinated by former J&K DGP S P Vaid, who signed the letter on behalf of the group.

Protest at Makar Dwar sparks controversy

The row stems from a protest led by Rahul Gandhi at the Makar Dwar entrance of Parliament, where he was seen sitting with other MPs and having tea and biscuits. Photos and videos of the moment went viral on social media.

BJP leaders Slam Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a rally in Guwahati, criticised Gandhi’s actions during a protest at Makar Dwar in Parliament over the LPG shortage, accusing the latter of "defaming" the country and its institutions.

Addressing a public rally in Guwahati, Shah said, "Sometimes he (Rahul Gandhi) sits at the door of Parliament and eats tea and pakoras. Does he not realise what an appropriate venue for having breakfast is? The Parliament is the highest institution of our democracy. Even sitting there and protesting is not a democratic practice. But you have gone two steps beyond protesting. You are having tea and pakoras. This is defaming India across the world."

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has also submitted a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker along with material related to the incident, alleging that the actions lowered the dignity of Parliament.