Chaibasa Juvenile Correctional Home: 21 Juveniles Escape In Daring Breakout, Jharkhand Police Launch Manhunt

Chaibasa: In a shocking incident, over 21 juveniles made a daring escape from the Chaibasa Juvenile Correctional Home in Jharkhand, on Tuesday evening, leaving the police department in chaos. According to reports, the breakout occurred around 5 pm, when the juveniles, reportedly frustrated with their confinement, damaged the interior gates, vandalised property, and destroyed CCTV cameras before fleeing.

As per the reports, the juveniles overpowered the security personnel, thrashed them badly before making a run for it. "The children were getting restless and suddenly, they broke out," said a witness. The juveniles, aged between 16 and 18, were allegedly involved in various crimes, including theft and vandalism.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the concerned authorities, including the Sub-Divisional Officer and police officials, were immediately alerted. Deputy Commissioner Kuldeep Chaudhary confirmed the incident, stating, “This evening, around 6.30 pm, an incident occurred where around 21 children caused a disturbance and broke out from the facility.”

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, with officials from the Chaibasa Sadar Sub-Divisional Office and police department visiting the scene to assess the situation. "We are looking into the circumstances surrounding the breakout and will take necessary action to ensure the juveniles are safely recaptured," said a senior official.

Concerns Raised About Facility's Security

The incident has raised concerns about the security and infrastructure of the Chaibasa Juvenile Correctional Home. Questions are being asked about how the juveniles managed to break out, despite the facility's security measures. "This incident highlights the need for a thorough review of the facility's security protocols," said a child rights activist.