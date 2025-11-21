Chaitanyananda Saraswati Gets Arrested for Fake Number Plate Matter in Delhi

New Delhi: Chaitanyananda Saraswati, jailed in connection with an alleged molestation matter, was arrested by Delhi Police on Wednesday from the jail in connection with an alleged fake number plate matter. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

On November 19, the Jail Authorities refuted the allegations of Chaitanyananda Saraswati that there is any threat to his life. They stated that he is in safe and secure custody. He was the former director of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management-Research in Delhi, who was arrested on serious charges of sexual harassment and fraud.

At least 17 female students, mainly from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scholarship programme, accused him of using "abusive language, sending obscene messages, making unwanted physical contact, and pressuring them to comply with his demand".

He allegedly installed hidden cameras in the women's hostel and used his position to lure students with promises of jobs or foreign trips. Patiala House Court, on November 14, called for a report from the Superintendent of Jail. Pursuant to the court's order, the jail authorities filed a report with the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar on Tuesday.

The report stated that Chaitanyananda Saraswati, jailed in connection with an alleged molestation matter, was arrested by Delhi Police on Wednesday from the jail in connection with a fake number plate matter. During the interaction, he did not disclose or name any specific individual from whom he apprehended harm. He is in safe and secure custody, the report said.

Jail authorities have advised him that whenever he feels threatened by anyone, he may immediately report the matter to any jail official/officer or to the undersigned directly. The jail staff has also been directed to remain vigilant, to address any grievance raised by the inmate promptly, and to report the same to the undersigned without delay, the report reads.

It was further submitted that during the interaction, Saraswati had also shown apprehension in the jail van and the lock-up. Accordingly, a letter has been sent to the DCP, NAV DSP (DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) of the Nayayik Abhiraksha Vahini (NAV), and Delhi Police to ensure the safety and security of the said inmate during transit from jail to court and vice versa, the report said.

