Chandigarh Bomb Blast Case: 2 Accused Nabbed After Encounter in Haryana's Hisar

Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough in the investigation into the Chandigarh restaurant blast case, the Chandigarh police and the Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) team nabbed two accused after an encounter in Haryana's Hisar. According to the police, the two accused arrested in the case confessed to working for gangster Goldie Brar. The two accused received gunshots in the leg during the encounter and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A senior police official stated that a joint operation of the Haryana STF and the Chandigarh Police nabbed both the desperate criminals after the encounter.

The police stated that both the accused carried out the bomb blast in a restaurant in Sector-26 of Chandigarh. Both the accused have been identified as Ajit and Vinay, who are residents of Hisar.