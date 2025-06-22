Chandigarh-Bound IndiGo Flight's Takeoff Aborted At Lucknow Airport Due To Technical Snag

Lucknow: A Chandigarh-bound Lucknow IndiGo flight was cancelled on Friday after the pilot detected a technical issue during pre-flight checks. According to reports, IndiGo flight 6E 146, scheduled to depart from Chandigarh, was grounded due to the issue identified before the aircraft began taxiing. As a precautionary measure, all passengers onboard were safely deplaned.

Sources claimed, “The issue was identified prior to departure, and the aircraft did not proceed with takeoff. The affected passengers were either accommodated on alternate flights or offered a full refund.”

An official stated that the cancellation of the Chandigarh-Lucknow flight comes amid increased scrutiny on aviation safety following a recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. The aviation industry has been under pressure to ensure the safety of passengers, and incidents like these raise concerns about the safety measures in place.

In a separate incident, an IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Chennai was forced to make an emergency landing at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after the captain declared a 'Mayday' due to low fuel. The flight, carrying 168 passengers, had attempted to land in Chennai but was unable to do so due to congestion at the airport.

"The diversion occurred because of congestion at Chennai airport, which prevented the aircraft from landing there in time. Passengers were on board during the emergency reroute," sources said. The flight landed safely in Bengaluru at 8.15 PM, where passengers were provided refreshments during the refuelling process.

Due to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), the airline had to arrange for a fresh crew, and the flight subsequently departed for Chennai at 10.24 pm.