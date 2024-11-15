sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:23 IST, November 15th 2024

Chandigarh's Air Quality in 'Very Poor' Category, AQI Rises to 327

The UT of Chandigarh and several places in Haryana on Friday recorded very poor air quality while in neighbouring Punjab the situation was comparatively better

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius.
The UT of Chandigarh and several places in Haryana on Friday recorded very poor air quality while in neighbouring Punjab the situation was comparatively better | Image: X
13:23 IST, November 15th 2024