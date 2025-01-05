Chandigarh Schools Shut Till Classes 8, Timings Revised For 9th to 12th Amid Dense Fog | Details

Chandigarh: Chandigarh is reeling under a severe cold wave and dense fog, forcing the administration to make changes in school schedules. The biting cold and poor visibility have disrupted daily life.

Classes Suspended for Junior Students

The Chandigarh Administration has decided to suspend physical classes for students up to Class 8 in all government, government-aided, and recognized private schools. However, students won’t miss out on studies completely, as online classes will be held from 9 am onwards.

New Timings for Senior Students

For senior students of Classes 9 to 12, physical classes will now start later, at 9:30 am, and end by 3:30 pm. Schools conducting pre-board exams have been allowed to start by 9 am, with the teaching and non-teaching staff adjusting their timings accordingly.

Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Dense fog has blanketed the city, making mornings extremely cold and reducing visibility.

North India Shivers

The cold wave isn’t limited to Chandigarh. Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh also recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, with similar scenes of people braving the chill by sitting near bonfires wrapped in woolen clothes.

In Ayodhya, weather patterns took a turn.A thick layer of fog blanketed the city and the minimum temperature recorded was 12.6 degrees Celsius as per IMD. The low visibility due to the fog reduced the visibility in the city to 50 metres and has also disrupted the traffic.

Meanwhile, in Prayagraj, the temperature dropped down to 11 degrees Celsius as per IMD.

A local said that there was barely any visibility in the city.

"It has gotten very cold right now. There has been a lot of fog right now and there is barely any visibility," said a local speaking to ANI.

IMD had issued an alert regarding a fresh active western disturbance in Northwest India from January 10 to 12.

Under the influence of this western disturbance, light rainfall is expected in the north western states.