Massive Fire Engulfed Shops In Chandigarh’s Sector 22 Mobile Market; Short Circuit Suspected

Chandigarh: A massive fire broke out in the Sector 22 Mobile Market on Wednesday, destroying several shops and causing property damage worth lakhs of rupees.

The blaze, which broke out during peak business hours, triggered widespread panic in one of the city's most crowded commercial hubs, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the skyline were seen from several kilometres away.

Sudden Outbreak and Rapid Spread

The fire reportedly started in the main area of the mobile market, an area known for its dense cluster of electronic shops and service centres.

Within moments, the flames intensified, fed by flammable materials such as lithium batteries, plastic casings, and packaging kept within the stores.

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Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos and panic as the fire jumped from one shop to another with terrifying speed.

Emergency Response and Operations

Upon receiving the call, the Chandigarh Fire Services dispatched multiple fire tenders from the Sector 17 and Sector 32 stations.

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Firefighters faced significant challenges navigating the narrow market corridors, which were crowded with panicked shoppers and onlookers.

The entire Sector 22 market area was evacuated by the Chandigarh Police to prevent any loss of life and to allow emergency vehicles clear access.