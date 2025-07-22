Chandigarh’s 88-Year-Old Retired IPS Officer Goes Viral for Leading Cleanliness Drive

Chandigarh: A video of an 88-year-old retired IPS officer from Chandigarh is going viral. The emotional and heartwarming video shows an old IPS officer pulling a cart on the streets of Chandigarh, collecting litter from the roads.

Inderjit Singh Sidhu, a retired IPS officer from the 1964 batch, is redefining civic responsibility in the age when people take rest at home or get bed ridden.

At 88 years old, Sidhu residing in the IAS/IPS Officers’ Cooperative Society in Sector 49A, Chandigarh, begins his day at 6 AM with one mission in his mind to clean his neighborhood streets.

Inderjit Singh Sidhu Retd. IPS Officer

Sidhu goes out on streets with a cycle cart and picks up litter from the streets. He is doing this for years, without seeking any attention and fundings from NGOs.

His initiative began out of frustration over Chandigarh’s low ranking in the cleanliness survey.

Rather than complain, he chose action—starting a one-man cleanliness drive.

Sidhu believes “Purpose doesn’t retire”, a sentiment echoed by industrialist Anand Mahindra, who praised him as a “quiet warrior of the streets”.

Old IPS Officer Viral Video

His efforts have inspired local residents, some of whom now support his mission and advocate for him to be named a Swachhta Abhiyan ambassador.