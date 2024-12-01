Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board Dissolved To Promote 'Better' Governance

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board has reportedly been dissolved to promote good governance, safeguard Waqf properties, and ensure the board operates efficiently.

The state government order (GO) issued on October 21, 2023, which had elected three members and nominated seven others to the 11-member Waqf Board, has been revoked.

"In the interest of maintaining good governance, protecting Waqf properties, and ensuring the smooth functioning of the Waqf Board, the government hereby withdraws GO MS No. 47 (which constituted the board) with immediate effect," said K Harshavardhan, secretary to the government, in the order.

According to the GO, the Chief Executive Officer of the AP State Waqf Board informed the government that the board had been "non-functional for an extended period", and there were writ petitions "questioning the legality of the order" constituting the board.

The southern state also considered the observations made by the High Court in the writ petitions while arriving at this decision, the GO added.

Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

The Central government introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha this August.

Aimed at revising the Waqf Act of 1995, the proposed legislation seeks to ensure greater accountability, transparency, and inclusivity in Waqf boards, including the mandatory participation of women in these bodies. However, the bill has sparked significant criticism from the Muslim community.

The amendment proposes sweeping reforms, such as digitization of records, stricter audits, enhanced transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied Waqf properties.

Despite opposition parties raising strong objections to the bill, the government maintains that it is a progressive step forward.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha extended the tenure of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, until the conclusion of the Budget Session next year.

The extension allows more time for states and other stakeholders to present their views on the bill.