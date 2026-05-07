Chandranath Rath Murder Case: Bengal Police Form Special SIT Led By CID IG, Three Detained

New Delhi: Barasat police have detained three individuals connected to the Chandranath assassination, currently being interrogated at Madhyamgram police station. An SIT, led by the IG CID and including officers from the IB and Bengal STF, has been formed to investigate the Madhyamgram incident.

Eyewitness Describes ‘Point-Blank’ Shooting

Calling the murder carefully ‘planned’, an eyewitness told ANI, “Just as Chandra's car crossed mine, it suddenly stopped midway, and a bike-borne person came and started shooting on the left side of the car. The person seemed to be an expert and fled immediately. It appeared to be pre-planned. The shots were fired at point-blank range."

Vehicle With Fake Number Plate Seized, Cartridges Recovered

A car bearing registration number WB 74 AK 2270 is now central to the investigation. Police suspect the number plate had been tampered with. West Bengal Director General of Police Siddh Nath Gupta said that police had seized a four-wheeler connected to the crime. He also informed that the investigation had already begun and key evidence had been recovered from the crime scene.

West Bengal Police on Thursday seized a vehicle in connection with the probe into the alleged murder of Chandra, personal assistant to West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

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West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta said that live rounds along with fired cartridges were recovered from the spot of the incident near Madhyamgram.

"We have started the investigation. The four-wheeler used in the crime has been seized, but it is being reported that the number plate is fake and has been tampered with. We have recovered live rounds and fired cartridges from the spot. Eyewitness accounts are being recorded, and evidence is being processed. Further investigation is underway," Gupta said.

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