Suvendu Adhikari PA Chandranath Murder Case: 3 Sharp Shooters Arrested From UP, To Be Produced in Barasat Court Today

New Delhi: The West Bengal CID made a breakthrough in the murder case of Chandranath Rath, a Personal Assistant to Suvendu Adhikari. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) detained three suspects in Uttar Pradesh after a multi-state manhunt. The suspects, known as "infamous marksmen" with histories of targeted killings, were arrested based on technical surveillance.

Their identities remain undisclosed as investigators work to unveil the motive and mastermind behind the assassination. The investigation suspects a contract killing, investigating who might have hired the shooters.

The suspects are undergoing intensive questioning to detail their movements before the murder and their pathway to Uttar Pradesh. Authorities are also seeking information on who provided logistical support, including local intelligence and weapons.

Rath's murder caused political turmoil in West Bengal, prompting the case's assignment to a specialized team for rapid investigation amid escalating tensions. The arrests are viewed as a vital link towards identifying the conspirators. Further developments are anticipated as the CID plans to present the suspects in court for transit remand.

Advertisement

Rath, who served as the executive assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead on May 6 near his home in Madhyamgram in what investigators describe as a professional, "pre-planned" contract killing.

The suspects are being brought to West Bengal and are scheduled to be produced in the Barasat Court today. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) tracked the killers using technical surveillance after discovering that the vehicles used in the hit-including a car with fake plates linked to a Siliguri resident-had connections to an organized gang in UP.

Advertisement