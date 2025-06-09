Chandrapur Toll Booth Employee Crushed By Pickup Van, Incident Caught On CCTV

Chandrapur: A shocking incident occurred at a toll booth near Ballarpur city in Chandrapur on Sunday, when a pickup van driver crushed a toll booth employee, causing serious injuries. The injured employee, identified as Sanjay Vandre (34), was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Chandrapur, where he is undergoing treatment. According to the police, the accused driver crushed the toll booth employee while making a bid to escape the toll charges.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, which shows the pickup vehicle driver attempting to break through the toll booth. When the toll booth employee tried to stop the vehicle, the driver callously crushed him.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and registered a case against the unknown accused. The police are working to identify the accused based on the CCTV footage.

The police stated that the victim, Sanjay Vandre, is reported to be in critical condition. The doctors have admitted him to the ICU. Sanjay's family is anxious and hopes for his speedy recovery.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The police official stated that efforts are made to identify the accused based on CCTV footage. The police assure that the accused will not be spared.