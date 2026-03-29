Change, Not Fear: Gaurav Gogoi Targets BJP, Claims ‘Undercurrent’ in Assam Ahead of Polls

Jorhat: As Assam heads into an electoral battle, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has struck an aggressive yet calculated tone, asserting that a strong “undercurrent for change” is sweeping across the state. In an exclusive interaction with Republic Media Network during his campaign trail, Gogoi positioned the upcoming election as not merely a political contest, but a referendum on governance, fear, and public trust.

Invoking the legacy of his father, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Gogoi expressed confidence that public sentiment is decisively shifting. “There is tremendous support from the people. Assam wants change,” he said, alleging that the leadership style of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been perceived as “arrogant” and “authoritarian,” triggering a desire among voters to “break free.”

Agenda vs Narrative: Congress hits back

Responding to the BJP’s focus on infiltration and pushback, Gogoi dismissed the narrative as “hypocrisy”. He claimed that the BJP had, in the past, relied on support from Badruddin Ajmal’s party during crucial elections, questioning the consistency of its stance.

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He went further, alleging that the BJP in Assam has undergone a structural shift. “Old BJP leaders have been sidelined. Today, the party machinery is dominated by leaders who were once in Congress,” he remarked, framing the election as “a fight between old Congress factions rather than ideological opponents.”

Exodus and new faces

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Amid questions about internal churn within Congress, Gogoi flipped the narrative, claiming that dissatisfaction within BJP ranks has led to a steady inflow of leaders into the Congress camp. According to him, several former MLAs and even ministers have switched sides in recent months.

This, he argued, has enabled Congress to field a new generation of candidates. “Many are first-time contestants. Around 13 women are in the fray. This is a fresh Congress,” he said, contrasting it with what he described as BJP’s reliance on “recycled leadership.”

Polarisation politics and ‘double standards’

On the issue of rising polarisation, Gogoi adopted a dual strategy—condemning provocative remarks while questioning the government’s response. Referring to controversial statements by Badruddin Ajmal and the entry of Asaduddin Owaisi into the campaign, he said such remarks should be acted upon.

However, he accused both the state government and the Centre, led by Amit Shah, of selective silence. “If critics post on social media, they are arrested immediately. But here, no action is taken. Why?” he asked, alleging political convenience.

He also amplified a controversial claim that Ajmal and Owaisi function as “B-teams” benefiting the BJP—a charge often debated in Assam’s political circles.

“Desperation” vs “Momentum”

Gogoi repeatedly used the word “desperation” to describe BJP’s campaign strategy. From alleged intimidation of women voters to seizure of opposition materials, he painted a picture of a party on the defensive.

He further claimed internal dissent within BJP, citing remarks by senior figures like Jayanta Das, who allegedly pointed to questionable practices within party operations. “This shows they are getting feedback that people are slipping away,” Gogoi said.

Jorhat gamble: Leadership or risk?

One of the most closely watched aspects of this election is Gogoi’s decision to contest from Jorhat instead of a safer constituency. Dismissing speculation, he framed it as a leadership call.

“Leadership is about taking risks,” he said, adding that he accepted the party’s decision without hesitation. He also struck a respectful tone towards his opponent, Ranen Goswami, calling him an experienced leader from whom he expects to learn during the contest.

Alliance arithmetic and ground reality

Confident about the opposition alliance, Gogoi highlighted strong coordination between Congress and its partners. Unlike past elections where alliances struggled at the grassroots, he claimed that workers across parties are now working in sync.

“This time, sacrifices have been made for a larger goal—peace, prosperity, and freedom of speech in Assam,” he said, predicting a “solid result” when votes are counted.

Ready for the fight