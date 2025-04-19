Chaos At Jammu Airport As Multiple Flights Cancelled After Cloud Burst In Kishtwar

Jammu and Kashmir: A chaos erupted at the Jammu airport after multiple flights were cancelled due to bad weather in Srinagar.

According to reports, the weather turned extreme after a reported cloud burst at Nagesheri Forest area of Kishtwar on Saturday evening.

The situation is being analysed by the district administration.

ANI shared visuals of chaos at Jammu airport after multiple flights cancelled due to bad weather. Moreover, connecting flights from Srinagar to other places were also delayed or cancelled.

After passengers held airlines and aviation authority responsible for inconvenience, alternative or connecting flights were being provided to the stranded commuters.

Meanwhile, a cloud burst has also been reported near Nageshwari region in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir.

As per reports, the Jammu Airport doesn't have night landing facility. The passengers were demanding night flights to be operated to make them reach their designation. The situation turned due to bad weather at Srinagar airport. Rest all other flights are from operating normally.

Earlier today, one security personnel was reportedly injured after a tree fell on a security bunker at Amar Singh Club in Srinagar due to gusty winds.

Heavy rainfall was also witnessed at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan on Saturday evening. Take a look at visuals from Adhkunwari.