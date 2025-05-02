Congress' Saboot Gang At Its Worst As Channi Asks For Surgical Strike Proof, BJP Says Traitors

New Delhi: At a time when the entire nation is united and standing behind the Modi government as armed forces prepare to strike back and avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, Congress leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi made a shocking remark saying India never conducted any surgical strike because till date he could not find where the strike took place.

Making provocative statements to down the morale of the security forces at such a crucial time when the nation is planning to punish the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, Charanjit Singh Channi said, “...Till date, I could not find where the (surgical) strike took place, where men were killed at that time and where this happened in Pakistan . Will we not find out if a bomb is dropped in our country? They say that they did a surgical strike in Pakistan. Nothing had happened. Nowhere was a surgical strike seen. Nobody came to know...I have always demanded (proof). But today, people's wounds need to be tended to. We demand them (Government) to do something. Tell people who they are and punish them.”

Facing backlash after his irresponsible remark at a time when the government and nation expect the opposition to not just talk about staying united but also performing that action on the ground, Charanjit Singh Channi said, “...There is nothing about surgical (strike) today. Its proof is not asked for, and I am not asking for it either. What I am saying is that don't try to divert the Pahalgam terror attack. This is a very sensitive issue. Tu idhar udhar ki baat matt kar, bata ki kaafila luta kyun... The innocent tourists who were killed after being asked about their religion - country and those families want justice today. Government should provide them justice. We are with the Government in every way.”

Same old mindset of Gandhi family: BJP fumes after Charanjit Singh Channi's remark

BJP Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has lashed out at Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi for his irresponsible remarks on the surgical strike saying the Congress party has questioned armed forces once again.

Hitting out at the Congress MP, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that this reflects the same old mindset of the Gandhi family and Rahul Gandhi , repeatedly casting doubt on our army and air force, accusing them of lying, while trusting Pakistan’s narrative.

Congress has committed a sin, backstabbed nation: BJP's Ravinder Raina on Channi's shocker

BJP National Executive Member Ravinder Raina also criticised the Congress leader saying by asking for saboots (proof), Congress has proved that they are traitors, they questioned surgical strike.

Indian Army destroyed terror training camps, but now Congress has done a sin which is backstabbing India. They have questioned valour of the forces. Congress is a party of traitors. Country won't forgive them."

Congress has become Pakistan Prast Party, says Shehzad Poonawalla