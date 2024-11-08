Charm, Wit, and Love for Samosas: CJI Chandrachud’s Memorable Farewell at Supreme Court

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud received a ceremonial farewell at the Supreme Court on Friday as he retired from judicial service. During the live-streamed Ceremonial Bench, prominent lawyers, including Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal, paid tribute to Justice Chandrachud and reflected on his outstanding contributions to the judiciary.

In a moment of levity, several lawyers expressed their curiosity about the CJI’s “secret of youthfulness.”

CJI Chandrachud's fondness for samosas

Sharing some light moments on the last day of CJI Chandrachud at the office, Justice Sanjiv Khanna talked about CJI Chandrachud's fondness for samosas and shared how even international judges have commented on his charm and good looks, prompting smiles and laughter from the gathering. Several lawyers, including Singhvi, also expressed their willingness to know the “secret of your youthfulness".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, in parting tributes, praised Justice Chandrachud for his “complete impartiality” and scholarly approach to justice, saying, “We have always felt pleasure appearing before you. Your unmatched scholarship, and complete impartiality in the dispensation of justice, we never felt hesitant…May I take the liberty of saying that DYC would really be missed.”

Kapil Sibal, senior lawyer and Congress leader, highlighted the CJI’s “limitless patience” and described him as “the ever-smiling Justice Chandrachud.” Singhvi also commended Justice Chandrachud’s patience and humorously inquired about “the secret behind his youthfulness.”

What Did CJI Chandrachud Say?

Reflecting on his final day, Justice Chandrachud said, “At night I was wondering that at 2 PM, the court would be empty, and I’ll be looking at myself on the screen. I’m humbled by the presence of all of you. We are here as pilgrims, birds for a short passage of time, do our work, and leave….different people with diverse views will continue the institution…I know that the person after me is so stable, so solid—Justice Khanna, a person so dignified, so aware of the court, the historical perspectives.”

Displaying his commitment to justice, the CJI shared that he wanted to handle as many cases as possible before his farewell session. “When my court staff asked me yesterday as to what time the Ceremonial Bench shall be listed, I asked him that I’ll do as many matters as I can…I wouldn’t want to miss the opportunity to do justice till the last time possible," he stated.