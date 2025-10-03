Cheap Glycerin Substitute in Cough Syrups Behind Kidney Failure Deaths Among Children, Warn Doctors

According to doctors, diethylene glycol first damages the gastrointestinal tract, leading to nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Prolonged ingestion can cause severe kidney damage. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: As the death toll of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan rose to nine after reportedly consuming contaminated cough syrups, doctors have flagged a toxic chemical — diethylene glycol — as the possible culprit. The substance, they say, is sometimes used illegally by manufacturers as a cheaper substitute for pharmaceutical-grade glycerin in syrups.

Medical experts have warned that diethylene glycol, a chemical used in industrial products like antifreeze, is extremely dangerous for the human body.

Republic spoke with Dr Tarun, a senior physician, who explained: “It is unlikely that normal cough syrup would cause death. But manufacturers sometimes add diethylene glycol, which is a cheap alternative to glycerin. Its use is extremely dangerous — it first damages the gastrointestinal tract, leading to nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Prolonged ingestion can cause severe kidney damage, which we are now witnessing in children.”

The toxic chemical has also been linked to neurological side effects, including cough, fever, headache and vomiting. “It is particularly dangerous for children and the elderly, as their bodies cannot withstand the rapid impact,” Dr Tarun added.

Globally, diethylene glycol has been at the centre of multiple tragedies. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned its use in medicines, with strict testing protocols in place to distinguish it from safe alternatives such as diethyl or pharmaceutical-grade glycerin.

The Chhindwara case is not the first such incident in India. In recent years, several countries have flagged Indian-manufactured syrups for contamination with diethylene glycol, raising concerns over regulatory oversight and quality control.