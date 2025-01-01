'Cheap Politics': Delhi LG Trashes Temple Demolition Allegations by CM Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has alleged that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed the demolition of Hindu and Buddhist religious structures across the capital. The claim was made in a letter addressed to the LG, sparking a fresh political tussle between the AAP-led Delhi government and the LG's office.

In a letter to Saxena, Atishi alleged that the Religious Committee, under his directions, had ordered the demolition of multiple places of worship in areas like West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, and Sunder Nagri. The LG office refuted the charges, asserting no religious sites were being demolished and accused the chief minister of diverting attention from governance failures.

“It has been decided by the Religious Committee, on your directions and with your approval, to demolish multiple religious structures across Delhi,” the chief minister wrote in her letter, highlighting the potential impact on the sentiments of affected communities.

LG’s Office Denies Allegations

In a sharp rebuttal, the LG’s office dismissed Atishi's claims as baseless and accused her of engaging in “cheap politics” to divert attention from governance failures.

“No temples, mosques, churches, or any other places of worship are being demolished. The LG has not received any files regarding such matters,” a statement from the LG’s secretariat said.

The LG office further alleged that Atishi and her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal were using the issue for political gains. It also emphasized that Saxena had issued strict instructions to law enforcement to prevent vandalism during sensitive periods, including the recently concluded Christmas celebrations, which witnessed no untoward incidents.

Past Practices Changed, Says Atishi

Atishi argued that decisions of the Religious Committee previously required approval from both the chief minister and the home minister, ensuring that no actions hurt religious sentiments. However, she claimed that a 2022 order transferred decision-making authority solely to the LG’s office under the guise of ‘public order.’