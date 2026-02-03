'Checked, Found Satisfactory': DGCA Clarifies Day After Pilot Flags Defect In Fuel Control Switch On AI132

New Delhi: A day after an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight AI132 aircraft was grounded after a pilot reported a possible defect in the fuel control switch, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday indirectly pinned the blame on the pilot, saying the fuel switch was moved from RUN to 'CUTOFF' due to the application of “external force in an incorrect direction”.

“No abnormal engine parameters, cautions, warnings, or related system messages were observed during engine start or at any time thereafter. The operating crew member was briefed on the observation, unnecessary contact with the switch was avoided, and engine indications and alerting systems were closely monitored by the crew for the remainder of the flight. The flight was completed without incident,” DGCA's statement read.

This statement comes a day after the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight AI132, heading to Bengaluru from London Heathrow, was grounded after a pilot flagged that the left engine's fuel control switch failed to remain in the 'RUN' position during engine start-up, twice moving to 'CUTOFF'. The fuel engine, on the AI132 flight, reportedly got locked in the same way it got cut off in Air India Flight 171 from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad to London.

The DGCA statement renews controversy regarding the incident, as a spokesperson told Republic that they are not in any way trying to put the onus on the pilot despite the official statement indicating otherwise.

"Both left and right switches were checked and found satisfactory, with the locking tooth/pawl fully seated and not slipping from RUN to CUTOFF. When full force was applied parallel to the base plate, the switch remained secure. However, applying external force in an incorrect direction caused the switch to move easily from RUN to CUTOFF, due to the angular base plate allowing slip when pressed improperly with finger or thumb," the official statement observes.

The contradictory tone of the statement is being looked at as an attempt by the DGCA to give a clean chit to Air India and Boeing, by subtly pinning the blame on the pilot in question.

