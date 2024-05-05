Advertisement

Experiments with food items and going viral by making a dish have become a new trend on social media. We have seen enough of these food fusions, but this new one from Ahmedabad will blow your mind. And when we talk about food fusions from Ahmedabad, cheese is a must. And the new sensation in the market is the ‘Cheese Ice Gola’ that has started a debate on social media. And people are asking what the need is to decorate the summer buster ice gola with cheese.

The video was shared by food vlogger Siddharth Shah and shows a shop that sells the new ‘Cheese Ice Gola.’ The making process of this dish starts the same: a big chunk of graded ice, and then it is covered with different flavoured syrups. But then comes the expected: the man starts grating cheese on the cheese for a twist. And then it was topped with dry fruits, more syrup, and some other toppings.

Check out the viral video:

The viral video has more than 3 lakh views, and it was shared with a caption that reads, “Dish Gola of The Year 😳

We recommend their cheese gola as well as chocolate balls ice dish 😍

Offer :

1 stick gola is free on 4 stick gola

1 regular dish gola is free on 4 regular dish gola.”

People’s reactions on the post:

The comments section was filled with similar expressions of disgust. One commenter stated, "Worst combo," while another queried, "Do these Gujaratis not tire of adding cheese to everything?" Yet another remarked, "I appreciate the hygiene, but I'd still pass on this. Cheese overload on everything. No wonder our youth keep getting cardiac arrests."