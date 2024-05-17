Chembur College Puts Ban on Hijab for Degree Students in New Uniform Guidelines | Image:PTI/Representative

Mumbai: Acharya Marathe College in Chembur has put ban on hijab and burqa on its degree college. Earlier the college imposed the ban on burqa and hijab in its junior college.

The order comes after the college enforced a ‘dress code’ that prohibits students from wearing clothing deemed ‘revealing’ or garments with religious connotations.

The new rules sated that the hijab, niqab, and burqa are not allowed on campus.

Furthermore, the college's directive states that ‘burqa, nikab, hijab, or any part of dress which reveals religion like badge, cap, stole” must be removed in a common room upon the student’s arrival on the college premises. College authorities refused to comment.

Last August, the college introduced a uniform policy. Under that, the boys are required to wear shirts and trousers, while girls are expected to don salwar, kameez, and a jacket. Following this change, the institution barred junior college students who wore hijabs and burqas from entering the campus.

