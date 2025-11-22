Chemical Leak Reported In Mumbai’s Andheri Building: 1 Dead, 2 Fighting For Life

Mumbai: A chemical leak was reported from a three-storey building in the Bhangarwali area in Mumbai's Andheri, leaving at least 1 dead and two others in critical condition. According to reports, the leak, which occurred at about 4.55 pm, triggered a panic-like situation in the area. The locals reported hearing a sudden hissing sound followed by a sharp, choking smell that seemed to seep into the air.

According to information, the local police, along with the teams of the fire brigade and other concerned authorities, rushed to the spot. As per sources, within minutes of the reported chemical leak, three people who had been in the building began to experience severe breathing difficulties and were rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital.

The victims have been identified as 20‑year‑old Ahmad Hussain, who succumbed to the effects of the toxic fumes, and 28‑year‑old Naushad Ansari and 17‑year‑old Saba Shaikh, both of whom remain in the intensive care unit in a critical condition. The families of the victims have been gathered at the hospital.

The locals stated that the Mumbai Fire Brigade arrived at the scene shortly after the alarm was raised and has been making efforts to locate the source of the leak and determine the nature of the hazardous substance involved. Apart from the fire brigade, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been placed on alert to assist with any further escalation. The local administration has cordoned off the area, advising residents to keep windows closed and avoid the immediate vicinity while investigations continue.

The officials from the MIDC police station and the municipal corporation are also on site, coordinating with the fire brigade to ensure the safety of the surrounding area.

